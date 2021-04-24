Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.37 Million Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $31,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

