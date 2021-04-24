Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $29,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $92.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

