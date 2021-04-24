Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,285 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 722,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $32,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $914.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

