DMScript (DMST) Hits Market Cap of $6.81 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. DMScript has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $1.18 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.66 or 0.01023518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,883.70 or 0.99786456 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00608951 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

