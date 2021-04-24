DnB Asset Management AS Buys 12,487 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 791,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 178.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,555 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.