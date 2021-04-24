DnB Asset Management AS Buys 1,859 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

