DnB Asset Management AS Buys New Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

SUI stock opened at $161.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $163.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.