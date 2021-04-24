DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.22 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $109.36 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.