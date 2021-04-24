DnB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,253 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

