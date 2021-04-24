DnB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 12,566 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gartner by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $199.42 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.57 and a fifty-two week high of $200.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.95. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.