DNotes Price Reaches $0.0001 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, DNotes has traded down 65.5% against the US dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DNotes has a total market cap of $18,054.34 and approximately $54,155.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

