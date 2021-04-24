Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.56. 948,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,991. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

