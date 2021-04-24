Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.79.

NYSE D opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,969.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

