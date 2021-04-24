Dorman Products (DORM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Dorman Products to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dorman Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DORM stock opened at $111.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $57.53 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

