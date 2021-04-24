Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Citigroup

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.91.

NYSE DOV opened at $148.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dover by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dover by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Dover by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 225,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

