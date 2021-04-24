Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $26.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 138.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,426 shares of company stock worth $1,107,854. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after acquiring an additional 276,861 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dropbox by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dropbox by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dropbox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dropbox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

