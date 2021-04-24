DSV Panalpina A/S’s (DSDVY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $107.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Research analysts predict that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

