DTE Energy Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.62.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $137.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $141.98. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

