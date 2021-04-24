Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 35.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 0.2% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.22. 346,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $405.48 and its 200-day moving average is $408.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.55 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

