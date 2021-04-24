Dudley & Shanley Inc. Purchases 41,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Service Co. International accounts for approximately 4.6% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Service Co. International worth $26,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $83,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE SCI traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

