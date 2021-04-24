Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Duke Realty stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

