Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

DNG opened at C$2.44 on Friday. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.53 and a 52-week high of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93. The company has a market cap of C$94.53 million and a PE ratio of 17.68.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, and precious metals deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 8,432 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

