Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.58% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7,047.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.08 million, a P/E ratio of 125.83 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $56.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.