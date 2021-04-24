Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

DEA stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $28.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 153.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,195,330. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

