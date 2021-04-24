Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

EBC stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,751,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

