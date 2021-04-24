eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.48.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

