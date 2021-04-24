Edwards Lifesciences Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.