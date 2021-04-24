Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Heisz Leslie Stone Sells 6,707 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $97.45 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

