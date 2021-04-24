Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $803,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $339.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $209.50 and a one year high of $342.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.