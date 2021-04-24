Eidelman Virant Capital Buys New Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ACBI stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $533.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACBI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. G.Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

