Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 10,000 FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.06% of FedNat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FedNat by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in FedNat by 54.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedNat by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. FedNat Holding has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $13.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.89 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FedNat in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

