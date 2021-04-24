Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

VOE opened at $139.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

