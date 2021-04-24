El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOCO. Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $627.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

