Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. 13,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,283,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

