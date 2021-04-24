Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ELD. TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

TSE ELD opened at C$13.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$10.43 and a one year high of C$18.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$47,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$611,432.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,880 shares of company stock worth $186,504.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

