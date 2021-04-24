Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

VTI stock opened at $217.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $217.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

