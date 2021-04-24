Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAWZ. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PAWZ opened at $77.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $42.49 and a one year high of $80.58.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.