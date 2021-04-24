Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Marriott International stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

