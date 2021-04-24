Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 246,434 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after buying an additional 176,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $14,853,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.05.

NYSE:LYB opened at $104.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

