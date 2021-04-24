Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,184 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.