Ellsworth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.82 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

