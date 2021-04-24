Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to report $10.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the lowest is $9.97 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $10.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $45.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $53.38 million, with estimates ranging from $52.76 million to $54.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELYS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 190,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,738. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $92.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

