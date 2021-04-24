Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.06 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $21,768.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013540 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,316,140 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

