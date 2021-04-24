Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.00

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and traded as high as $31.94. Empire shares last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 2,904 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMLAF shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Empire alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.