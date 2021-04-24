EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded EMS-CHEMIE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded EMS-CHEMIE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMSHF opened at $890.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $892.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $908.85. EMS-CHEMIE has a fifty-two week low of $598.27 and a fifty-two week high of $968.51.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

