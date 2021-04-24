Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.09 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.