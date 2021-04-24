Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIRE. Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

WIRE opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

