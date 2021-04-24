Encore Wire (WIRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Encore Wire to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect Encore Wire to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Encore Wire stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $73.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

