Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Energous stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $205.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.99. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $98,629. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energous by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

