Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ERF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSE:ERF opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 106.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 72.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

